Dem Rep. Cicilline: ‘Democrats Support Border Security’ — ‘In a Smart Way’

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) during an appearance on “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News Channel argued Democrats support border security when it is done “in a smart way.”

Instead of a wall at the border, Cicilline suggested using the best technology available to protect the border, which he said would be a better use of taxpayers’ money.

“Democrats support border security,” Cicilline told host Maria Bartiromo. “We appropriated in the last two years $1.6 billion for border security, and Democrats support that. We just think it should be done in a smart way — use technology, use sensors, use drones, use more personnel; use it in a way that’s effective.”

“Let’s secure the borders in a cost-effective way, using the best technology that will keep our borders safe,” he added.

