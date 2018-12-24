McCaskill: Some GOP Sens. Will Privately Say Trump’s ‘Nuts’

During an interview with CNN aired on Monday, Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said some GOP senators will criticize the president privately, but are too afraid of being primaried to say so publicly.

McCaskill said, “Now, they’ll tell you, if it’s just the two of you, you know, the guy’s nuts. You know, he doesn’t have a grasp of the issues. He doesn’t — he’s making brash decisions. He’s not listening to the people who know the subject matter. But in public, if they go after him, they know they get a primary, and they know that’s tough. And they’ve watched what happened to their colleagues who did go after him.”

She added, “This is a completely different Republican Party. Now, I think history will judge some of my colleagues harshly, that they didn’t stand up to this president.”

