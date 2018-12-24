NBC’s Todd: When Democrats Fall in Love with Candidates Like Beto, They Win

Monday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” host Chuck Todd said when the Democratic Party falls “in line” with candidates like Hillary Clinton, they lose, as opposed to when the party falls “in love” with candidates like former President Barack Obama or Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), they win.

Todd asked, “What is the mood of the Democratic primary electorate in that do they fall in love or do they want competency? Obviously they want both but if you can’t get both.”

Progressive pollster Cornell Belcher said, “Polling after polling is—we want the candidate who is best positioned to beat the Republican. Then in truth of the matter is the candidate they fall in love with. It doesn’t have to be. In 2008 Hillary Clinton was the best candidate to win in all the polling. They fell in love with Barack Obama. I give a nod to whatever candidate who can win the heart of primary voters, not necessarily the minds of the primary voters.”

Todd said, “The race is frozen. Let’s be real, it’s frozen until Beto announces what he will do. Donors are in love with him for the fact it’s a blank slate.”

He added, “When is the last time Democrats fell in line and actually won the presidency? When they fall in line, take Walter Mondale, Hillary Clinton; or when they fall in love—Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton.”

