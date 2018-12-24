MSNBC’s Tyler on GOP: ‘This Is About as Dysfunctional as It Gets, but I Think We’ll Survive It’

MSNBC analyst Rick Tyler reacted on Monday’s “Morning Joe” to the partial government shutdown and Defense Secretary James Mattis’ resignation in the wake of the Republicans having been, as host Joe Scarborough called it, “drobbed” in the midterm elections.

Tyler, the spokesman for Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) 2016 presidential campaign, said the Republican Party “is about as dysfunctional as it gets,” but added the party “will survive.”

“[Trump] has not done the hard work of convincing the American people that he deserves reelection and that’s why you saw what you just mentioned in the last midterm elections, why the Democrats won so decisively is because this presidency is in crisis,” Tyler explained. “But, again, I would say it is not designed to work this way. We really have a government that’s based on one word, and Republicans don’t like to hear it and sometimes Democrats don’t, either, the word is ‘compromise.'”

“And you have to work with other people because it’s a shared power of government, thank God, and you have to work with people and work with the American people to convince people the direction you want to go, and if you don’t it, it devolves into dysfunction and I think this is about as dysfunctional as it gets, but I think we’ll survive it, too,” he continued.

