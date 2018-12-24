WH Spox Schlapp: ‘Our Goal Is to Get Somewhere Between 1.6 and 5 Billion’ for Wall

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp stated that the White House’s goal is to “get somewhere between 1.6 and 5 billion” in border wall funding and it is up to the Democrats to end the government shutdown.

Schlapp said, “So, at this point, as Mick Mulvaney had mentioned, it’s really up to the Democrats, in the sense that we’ve offered them a deal. We’ll see what they come back with. Our goal is to get somewhere between 1.6 and 5 billion. I mean, this is so ironic that it’s the Democrats, like Schumer, who said that we need strong border security, where Durbin has said that we need to find a bipartisan solution to border security, yet they are not willing to budge, at least at this point, in terms of providing funds for [a] physical barrier in that area. And as we know, illegal crossings have increased over 90 percent in the last two months. And you’ve seen the issue with the caravan. That’s been a huge crisis on the border. And the mere fact is that at this moment if we want to make border security a bipartisan issue, the Democrats need to step up to the plate. It’s up to them to stop the shutdown.”

