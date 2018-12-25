GOP Sen. Scott: Pelosi’s Speakership ‘Seems to Be in Balance Against Border Security’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime,” Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) stated that negotiations to end the government shutdown are stuck in place. Because House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) bid to be speaker is in jeopardy and “her speakership seems to be in balance against border security.”

Scott responded to a question on the prospect of the shutdown extending into January by saying, “Well, this is, without any question, a Pelosi problem. There’s no question that her speakership seems to be in balance against border security. … Some would say that it gets easier after that problem is resolved on January the 3rd. The truth of the matter is, we should not have that conversation whatsoever.”

He later added, “[T]oday, we find ourselves at a standstill. Because Pelosi’s speakership is in peril.”

