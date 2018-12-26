Barbara Boxer: Pelosi Will Act Like a Grown Up, Reopen the Government

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) said likely incoming Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will reopen the government despite the objections of President Donald Trump over a lack of funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Boxer said, “I’ll tell you, Wall Street, where I worked a thousand years ago, Wall Street, the thing they hate the most is this kind of chaos, this up and down and down and up. And, you know, hey, a thousand points up, that’s great, is it going to go down a thousand points tomorrow? This is not good for the country.”

She continued, “So I think the last point I’d make about Donald Trump is he does look at his approval ratings. They are not good. And when Nancy Pelosi gets in there and the Democrats act like grown ups, and I’ll tell you, Mitch is going to be in a spot. Let them pass it, let them send the reopening of the government, it could be short term, to the president and let them override his veto if he’s still listening to President Rush Limbaugh. Oh, I mean, radio talk show Rush Limbaugh.”

