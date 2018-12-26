Cardin: ‘Unlikely’ Shutdown Ends Before New Congress Comes In

"I'm not clear what the President's trying to achieve," says Sen. Cardin, reacting to Pres. Trump dodging questions on the government shutdown. "I don't think the Republican leadership in Congress is clear as to what the President is trying to achieve." https://t.co/nMZEdCxYIG pic.twitter.com/cerqknXLLV

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) stated that a deal to end the government shutdown isn’t likely until the new Congress comes into session on January 3rd.

Cardin said, “The commitment made by Leader McConnell (R-KY) is that there will be no further votes on this until we have a signoff from both the Democratic leader and the speaker, as well as the Democratic leader and the majority leader in the Senate, with the president out front in support of that. I think that’s not likely to happen until January 3rd when the new Congress is in session. It’s possible, but unlikely.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett