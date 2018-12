While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Kevin Hassett stated that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s job is completely safe.

Hassett responded to a question on whether Powell’s job is safe by stating, “Yes, of course. 100%. Yes.”

He was then asked, “100%, the Fed chairman’s job is not in jeopardy by this president?” He answered, “Absolutely. That’s correct. Yes.”

