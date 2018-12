On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said he believes the government shutdown will last at least a couple more weeks.

Biggs said, “Well, since the president’s holding firm, and the Democrats have said they’re not willing to budge on this, I would think we’re going to go at least another couple of weeks, actually.”

