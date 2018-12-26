GOP Rep. Meadows: Trump ‘Very Firm in His Resolve’ on the Wall — Dems Are ‘Misreading Him’

Wednesday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said President Donald Trump was “very firm in his resolve” for wall funding on the U.S.-Mexico border before he will end the government shutdown.

Meadows said, “I can tell you the president is very firm in his resolve that we need to secure our border.”

He continued, “I can tell you, his resolve is very firm. He believes that his negotiating team has made, you know, several offers that would result in a compromise but still money for border security and yet, at the same time, it hasn’t been received by Democrat colleagues in a manner that would suggest they’re taking his resolve seriously. I can tell you, if they believe this president is going to yield on this particular issue, they’re misreading him, misreading the American people because he’s intent on making sure that not only he follows through with this commitment to the American people, but that he makes sure that our borders are secure, there’s less drugs, less terrorists, human trafficking, drug trafficking that takes place.”

When asked if Trump would accept $1.3 billion Democrats offered, Meadows said, “I’d say no.”

