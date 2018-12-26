Jennifer Rubin: ‘Highly Inappropriate’ Trump Treats US Troops Like a ‘Partisan Plaything’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin criticized President Donald Trump’s speech to troops during his surprise trip to Iraq.

Rubin said, “This has been a pattern through the campaign and into his presidency where he treats the troops like props. No president in my memory has ever made such political speeches, political slurs, attacks in front of the troops. And it’s highly inappropriate, of course. It converts the troops into a partisan plaything, which is very dangerous and very unusual in American politics.”

