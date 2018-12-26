Joe Scarborough on Border Security: ‘What Would Jesus Do?’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday attempted to invoke religion in response to children dying while in custody of the United States Customs and Border Protection, asking, “What would Jesus do” about little children trying to enter the country?

“Little children continue to die in the custody of the U.S. government,” Scarborough remarked. “And remember, friends, that’s our government. That’s your government and my government that’s allowing little children to die while they’re being incarcerated because of a policy that’s supposed to discourage people from coming. And thousands of children still remain incarcerated, and still this holiday season, this Christmas season, they’re still separated from their parents.”

He continued, “What would Jesus do? Well, that’s where Jesus would be, that would be the issue. If you read the New Testament, if you read the Gospels, that’s exactly what Jesus would be concerned about and what evangelicals who support this president and who claim to have influence over this president should be focused on, in moving his policy. ‘Let the little children come?’ Not even close.”

(h/t Newsbusters)

