Lindsey Graham: We Either Fight in the Terrorists’ Backyard or America’s Backyard

Wednesday CNN aired an interview with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) during his Christmas trip to Afghanistan.

During that interview, he explained his concerns about pulling U.S. troops out of the Middle East where they are fighting against radical Islamic terrorists.

Graham said, “I cannot stress enough to the people back home that this is yet another Christmas that the soldiers are in Afghanistan. And the reason they are here is so you can enjoy your Christmas. They all know what would happen to this place if we left too soon. It would be an absolute disaster and the biggest winners are the people who do not have our best interest at heart.”

He continued, “You are going to fight this war with radical Islam whether you want to or not. The question is in whose backyard? I choose the terrorists’ backyard versus America’s backyard. I choose to do it with partners. The Afghans have been good partners. If you pull the plug here you will never have a partner anywhere else.”

