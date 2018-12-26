Steve Cohen: GOP Is ‘Complicit with Trump and Everything He’s Done To Violate the Constitution’

Wednesday on CNN, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) said Republican lawmakers had been “complicit with Trump and everything he’s done to violate the Constitution.”

Cohen said, “Oversight is one of the principle roles that Congress is supposed to play and in the 115th Congress, which was an embarrassing Congress, they didn’t engage in oversight. They instead were complicit with Trump and everything he’s done to violate the Constitution, whether it be emoluments, whether it be the potential of obstruction of justice. Anything that he engaged in they are supposed to engage in oversight. Instead they ran interference for him.”

He added, “Nunes running over to the White House and having a press conference, it was embarrassing. But we’re going to engage in congressional oversight, which is the role of Congress in a proper role.”

