Woodward: We’re in a ‘Governing Crisis’ — ‘This Is Not Just Another Government Shutdown’

During Wednesday’s “New Day” on CNN, journalist Bob Woodward commented on the ongoing partial government shutdown along with Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis’ departure, calling what is going on right now in the White House a “governing crisis.”

“It’s a governing crisis,” Woodward stated. “[W]e better face the reality. This is a dangerous time. This is not just another government shutdown or another example of this impasse. It is something people better think about.”

Woodward then questioned what kind of “clout” Mattis’ replacement could have, saying his replacement is a “critical decision.”

