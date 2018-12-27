CNN’s Sellers: Trump Doesn’t Deserve ‘Kudos’ for Visiting Troops – Something He Is ‘Supposed to Do’

Thursday, CNN commentator Bakari Sellers reacted to President Donald Trump’s visit to Iraq to meet with American troops at Al Asad Airbase, saying it is what a president “is supposed to.”

Sellers said on CNN’s “New Day” that it is “disappointing” Trump “inserted politics” into the visit and “soiled the moment.”

“When he makes a trip to overseas to a combat zone, people want to scream and cheer and praise him for doing something he is supposed to do. I simply refuse to do that. He is coming back home, the government is shut down. We have an acting secretary of defense, we have an acting attorney general, we have an acting chief of staff and we don’t have anybody acting like president of the United States at this moment.”

