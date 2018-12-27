GOP Rep. Costello: I Don’t See Democrats Giving More Than $1.3 Billion for Border Security

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Representative Ryan Costello (R-PA) stated that he doesn’t envision a situation “where Democrats are willing to give any more additional border security money beyond 1.3 billion.”

Costello said, “I think it will be weeks, not days. It’s very difficult to know what the president would be willing to sign. And Mark Meadows, being one of his chief allies in Congress, in the House, unless and until those House members indicate what they’re willing to sign, and then have a bill pass the House and get over to the Senate for consideration, it will be weeks. … [T]here’s just a lot of uncertainty over what each entities’ bargaining position is right here, in other words, what would someone be willing to take? I just don’t see a scenario where Democrats are willing to give any more additional border security money beyond 1.3 billion. That’s just my take.”

