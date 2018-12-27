Mark Steyn Slams CNN Reaction to Trump’s Iraq Visit — ‘These Guys Are Confused’

Thursday on “Fox & Friends,” conservative commentator Mark Steyn responded to CNN’s criticisms of President Donald Trump’s surprise visit to troops at the Al Asad Air Base in Iraq.

CNN anchor Don Lemon likened the president to the Grinch, CNN commentator Bakari Sellers said visiting the troops is what a president is “supposed to do” and CNN national security analyst Samantha Vinograd accused Trump of confusing his Christmas visit with a “campaign rally.”

But according to Steyn, CNN employees are the “confused” ones.

“I think these guys are confused,” Steyn stated. “I realize everything is a crime in America, it’s a very litigious society.”

Steyn called it “crazy” to expect the troops in “thankless camps” to not show their enthusiasm to see the president of the United States when he comes to visit.

