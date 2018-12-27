Meadows: ‘Looks Like We Could Be in For a Very Long-Term Shutdown’

“Things have not progressed … At this point it looks like we could be in for a very long term shutdown,” Republican @RepMarkMeadows tells @DanaBashCNN on the state of the government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/VzeIRfziWn

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” House Freedom Caucus Chair Mark Meadows (R-NC) stated that “at this point, it looks like we could be in for a very long-term shutdown.”

Meadows said, “Well, obviously, over the last 24, 48 hours, things have not progressed. There’s been a lot of conversations between rank and file members, not necessarily Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, but senators, House members, with some of their Democrat colleagues. And it really comes down to this, Democrats are dug in that there’s not going to be any money for the wall. We passed obviously, 5.7 billion out of the House, and even a compromise that the administration — the president has put forth a number of different proposals with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, have really fallen on deaf ears. So, at this point, it looks like we could be in for a very long-term shutdown.”

