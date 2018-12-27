Meadows: Many House GOPers Would Encourage Trump to Accept $2.5 Billion for Wall

“Things have not progressed … At this point it looks like we could be in for a very long term shutdown,” Republican @RepMarkMeadows tells @DanaBashCNN on the state of the government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/VzeIRfziWn

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” House Freedom Caucus Chair Mark Meadows (R-NC) said the “vast majority” of House Republicans understand there might be a compromise on the amount of border wall funding, and “a number of Republican members” would encourage the president to accept a deal offering around $2.5 billion for wall funding.

Meadows said, “Certainly, the vast majority of Republican members of the conference understand that there may be a compromise between 5.7 billion and 1.6, or wherever the number may be. But as we’re looking at it, whether it’s 2.5 or 2.7, it doesn’t matter, Chuck Schumer has said no. The American people see that as a compromise. I see that as a compromise. And so, certainly, if that’s on the table, you would find a number of Republican members encouraging the president to go ahead and accept that.”

