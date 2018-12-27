NBC’s Soboroff: Trump Policies Resulted in the ‘Preventable and Predictable’ Death of Migrant Children

Thursday on MSNBC, NBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff declared that the Trump administration’s policies were responsible for the death of two migrant children in U.S. custody.

Soboroff said, “Nobody, children or otherwise, are supposed to be held in border patrol processing stations that are well known to be unsanitary, dangerous environments for people to stay in for longer than 72 hours. The idea this boy spent nearly a week jumping between multiple border patrol processing stations and ultimately he became sick is actually not surprising at all. It should have us talking why he was there for so long. And the answer is Trump administration policies put this young boy, Felipe Alonzo-Gomez, in the situation where he and his father decided to cross in between ports of entry, present themselves to seek asylum, and we well know that it’s very difficult for people to seek asylum now in the legal way that historically people have used.”

He added, “Of course, it’s a tragedy these two kids died, but it was preventable and predictable based on the fact we knew what these facilities were like all along.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN