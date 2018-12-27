Rick Tyler: Democrats’ Literal Position Is ‘We Will Sign a CR When Mexico Pays for the Wall’

Thursday on MSNBC, former Republican adviser Rick Tyler said Democrats have no reason to concede to President Donald Trump on the government shutdown.

He argued they woukd not sign a continuing resolution that includes funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Tyler said, “Think of the weakness of Trump’s position. The Democrats’ literal position is ‘we will sign a CR when Mexico pays for the wall’ like that is literally their starting point.”

He continued, “The Democrats have no reason to build a wall.”

He added, “Nobody’s on the side of the wall. The Republican party is, but two-thirds of the country, there’s no political will behind this.”

