RNC Chair: ‘Shameful’ Dems Never Support Our Men and Women Serving at the Border

Wednesday night on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel said it was “shameful” that Democratic lawmakers have never supported the men and woman who work for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

McDaniel said, “The ICE agents, the CBP, they are coming, they are saying, ‘We need help. We have a crisis. We have drugs coming across the border. We have an influx of these caravans coming, we cannot maintain at the current state.’ And the Democrats have never listened to ICE and CBP. They voted for sanctuary cities, they voted against Kate’s Law. When have the Democrats ever supported our men and women serving at the border? It is just shameful and Chuck Schumer owns this 100%, Nancy Pelosi owns this 100%. Republicans and the president are fixing the problem. Democrats, come to the table, do your job, we need to fix our immigration system.”

