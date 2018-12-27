Scarborough: Trump ‘Used a Captive Audience of American Heroes to Push His Unpopular Domestic Agenda’

Thursday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC opened with host Joe Scarborough reacting to President Donald Trump’s visit to Iraq to meet with American troops.

The host slammed Trump for using “a captive audience of American heroes to push his unpopular domestic agenda.”

“[T]he troops [Trump] visited there were clearly happy to see him, buoyed by his presence, and I think every American should be grateful for that,” Scarborough stated. “But we should also be concerned that Trump once again used a captive audience of American heroes to push his unpopular domestic agenda — this time the wall.”

Scarborough said Trump “lied” to the troops about pushing through a pay raise.

“It’s not even close to being true,” he added.

In the monologue, Scarborough went on to call Trump a “quivering coward” for “caving” to the likes of Russia President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We have a weak president who fears Russia and fears Turkey, and he is in full retreat across the globe and he has gifted this Christmas season the Middle East to Russia, to Iran and to ISIS,” he argued. “Now, it just seems to me that we aren’t the suckers after all, Mr. President. You are, and you’re the sucker for believing that dismantling America’s most successful military operations across the globe will do anything other than help Russia, ISIS, Iran and our other geopolitical enemies, our threats. That’s not going to make America great again. It’s actually going to make us much weaker than we’ve been at any time since World War II.”

