Dem Rep. Jayapal: Nielsen Should Resign

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) called for the resignation of DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Guest host Joy Reid asked, “Do you think that she should be fired over these deaths of children?”

Jayapal responded, “I do.”

Jayapal added, “I think she should resign. I think — I was just stunned at her hearing. I was really outraged. She told untruth after untruth. She got very touchy when we called it a lie, so I’m now calling it an untruth. But she kept repeating that there was no family separation policy, and Joy, you covered this, you know exactly what happened with the separation of families. She got four Pinocchios from the fact checkers for saying that. She just insisted over and over again on saying things that weren’t true. And she had really no answer when we asked her how many deaths have there been in DHS custody. She couldn’t answer that question. And then she tried to tell me that they were going to make sure there were no other deaths, and of course, right after that, Felipe Alonzo-[Gomez] died, the 8-year-old child that just died, second child to die, and finally, she is now saying, well, we’re going to make sure that there’s complete medical screening. But just – let’s be clear that this is about profit and it’s about politics. … But she was — she does not deserve to be secretary of Homeland Security, different reasons probably than Donald Trump thinks that, but she doesn’t. We need a different Homeland Security secretary.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett