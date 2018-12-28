Flake: Shutdown Will Last Till Mid-January, $1.6 Billion Will Be Settled on

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) predicted that the government shutdown will last until mid-January and a figure around $1.6 billion for border security will be settled on.

Flake said that the shutdown is “a bad thing. It shouldn’t be happening at all. But my guess is, it’ll go until mid-January, and then they’ll settle on some figure close to 1.6 billion, what was offered, or close to what was offered already, and both sides will declare victory somehow and move on.”

