Gohmert: If Trump Doesn’t Get Funding, He Should Keep Gov’t Shutdown ‘Until Hell Freezes Over’

Friday, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) said on “Fox & Friends” that if President Donald Trump does not get his border wall funding, he should keep the government shutdown going “until hell freezes over.”

“[B]ecause we keep seeing people losing their lives without [a wall], you do it to hell freezes over,” reasoned Gohmert, when asked how long Trump should continue the partial shutdown.

He continued, “Until hell freezes over because we owe it to our country. And the best thing we could do compassionately for Mexico and Central America is not give them money that ends up in the hands of the drug cartels. It’s to secure the border, so the drugs quit coming, and we don’t lose 70,000 more lives a year and Mexico becomes a top 10 economy because we dropped corruption. That’s compassion.”

