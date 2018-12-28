Hoyer: We’re Not Going to Seat Harris Until He’s Certified – We Should Have New Election

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” incoming House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said that if Republican Mark Harris isn’t certified as the winner of the election in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional district, Democrats will oppose seating him. Hoyer also stated that there should be a new election for the general election in that district.

Hoyer said, “I have simply said, if Mr. Harris is not certified as the duly, fairly, legally elected member, we would certainly oppose his seating. And as I understand it, that verification has not come. In fact, Republican leaders in North Carolina have said that there is substantial question as to the validity of the outcome of the general election. That’s in court now, as you know. It — we’ll see what the court does, but it is clear, apparently, from all sides, that there was fraud committed by certain participants in the administration of the election. Under those circumstances, we ought to have a new election for the general election, not the primary.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett