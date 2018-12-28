Issa: ‘Democrats Have Already Planned Impeachment’

Friday, outgoing Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) told One America News Network that incoming House Democrats will use their majority to impeach President Donald Trump.

Issa said, “There is no question at all that the Democrats have already planned impeachment and now are trying to make the case for it. So their goal is impeachment; they have said it.”

Issa added that his colleagues who will replace him in leadership will “be dealing with Democrats who are trying to figure out how to impeach the president.”

