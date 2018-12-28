Michael Moore’s New Year Wish: ‘Many Members of the Trump Family in Orange Jumpsuits’

Friday on MSNBC’s “All In,” left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said he was most looking forward to “as many members of the Trump family in orange jumpsuits as possible” in the coming new year.

Partial transcript as follows:

HAYES: What are you most looking forward to in 2019?

MOORE: As many members of the Trump family in orange jump suits as possible.

HAYES: That seems mean spirited.

MOORE: It’s really the wrong way to end such a festive time of the year with such animosity toward those who would do wrong to this country, but yes.

HAYES: You’re not alone. I will say that many people—there are many people anticipating, actively looking for criminal indictments of people surrounding the president, which is not a crazy thing given that we know that Don Jr. has told people he expects an indictment.

MOORE: Yes, and Jared and on and on.