Sharpton: ‘Donald Trump Is Not as Smart as We Give Him Credit For’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network host Al Sharpton implied President Donald Trump was not intelligent.

During a discussion on the government shutdown over border wall funding, Sharpton said, “You have to be careful on how he defines win. In the decades I’ve had battles with him here in New York, Donald Trump is not as smart as we give him credit for. What he was reacting to was Rush Limbaugh and many that talk to his base had started saying things that were negative, which is why he panicked about his base. There is a direct correlation between Limbaugh and Ann Coulter and all of them saying you’re not getting anything done, even Tucker Carlson. Now he comes back with the wall, now we’ve got migrants marching, he does the move to go to visit the troops in Iraq, and then, again, opens his mouth and jams himself again.”

He added, “A fish wouldn’t get caught if he kept his mouth shut. They need to try and tell him to shut up because he gets in the way of his own messaging.

