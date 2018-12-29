Hoyer: I’ll Put Bill on the Floor to End Shutdown on January 3rd

"It is tough to deal with a President who on an hourly basis changes his mind," says Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer about the partial government shutdown. "We want secure borders but the wall is not an option. We've made that very clear." https://t.co/FkRDswv2RT pic.twitter.com/gWZWz6rXZl

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” incoming House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) stated that he will put a bill on the floor to end the government shutdown on January 3rd.

Hoyer said, “I’m going to be the majority leader of the House, as of January 3rd. And I intend to put a bill on the floor, on January 3rd that, if the Senate approves it and the president signs it, will open government. And it will agree to all of the bills that are Republican bills. These are not our bills. When we talk about compromise, we are prepared to vote for the Republican bills that passed the Senate committee, passed the Senate. There [has] been conferencing on those bills. We’re prepared to pass those, send them to the Senate, and then I think the Senate ought to pass them and send them to the president.”

He later added that the wall “is not an option.”

