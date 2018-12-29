Jeffries: We’re Not Going to Let Americans Be ‘Held Hostage’ to Build Wall

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Up,” incoming House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) stated that Democrats “are not going to allow the American people to be held hostage to a $5 billion, or somewhere south of that, ransom note in order to build a ridiculous border wall that’s not going to make anyone safe.”

Jeffries said, “We are not going to allow the American people to be held hostage to a $5 billion, or somewhere south of that, ransom note in order to build a ridiculous border wall that’s not going to make anyone safe.”

He added, “We have a broken immigration system. We need to strengthen it. We need to do it in a bipartisan way. We’re willing to provide increased funding for things like enhanced fencing, technology, drones, satellites, things that the experts have said will make the border safe. We also have to make the border more humane, and Democrats want to proceed in a fashion that does both.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett