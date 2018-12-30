Conway Knocks Pelosi over Hawaii Trip — ‘Less Hula, More Moola’ for DHS

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway criticized House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for her Christmas vacation in Hawaii during the government shutdown.

Conway said, “The Democrats have to come back. Nancy Pelosi needs to come back from Hawaii — less hula, more moola for the DHS Customs and Border Patrol, funding our border security. They need to come to the table and do their job. A fully-functioning Democracy demands that both parties come together and that the Congress and the executive branch work together.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN