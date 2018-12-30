Dem Rep. Jeffries: ‘Trump Administration Bears Blame’ for Migrant Children Deaths

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said President Donald Trump’s administration deserved the “blame” for the deaths of two Guatemalan children, Jakelin Caal and Felipe Gómez Alonzo, who were in Border Patrol custody.

Partial transcript as follows:

JEFFRIES: We’re prepared to provide additional funding for enhanced fencing, technology, drones, satellites, lighting, censors, cell phone towers and the things the experts have indicated will improve border security. In addition, we want to enhance the ability of our officials at the Southwest border to conduct themselves in a humane fashion and to avoid the type of tragedies that happened with Jakelin and Felipe. That was unacceptable, un-American and unconscionable. We need to do better

RADDATZ:. Does the federal government bear any of the blame?

JEFFRIES: The Trump administration bears blame to the extent the buck stops at the top. At the end of the day, you had two young, innocent children die in american custody. That should never occur.