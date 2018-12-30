Giuliani Challenges Mueller — ‘Put Up or Shut Up’

During a Sunday interview with John Catsimatidis of New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” President Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani slammed FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into Russian collusion, challenging Mueller and his team to “put up or shut up.”

Giuliani said Muller’s team does not have “a damn thing” and are “embarrassed” to submit a report with no evidence of collusion.

Partial transcript as follows:

It should have been wrapped up probably in May or June. That’s when they figured out they had no evidence of collusion, no evidence of conspiracy to hack. Collusion is not a crime, by the way. I don’t even know why they’re investigating it. It’s not even a crime. You have to show a conspiracy to hack. They don’t have any evidence of that — which is the reason they don’t submit a report, because they are embarrassed. … So, I am challenging them: put up or shut up. It’s time for them to submit a report. They can do it to the Justice Department. They should allow us to read it as they promised. If I’m wrong, I’ll apologize. But I know I’m not wrong. They don’t have, as we would say in New York, a damn thing.

… I think it’s a disgrace what they’re doing. I think they destroyed texts of messages of Strzok and Page — all the ones they did when they were working for Mueller. Because if those were revealed it would be very embarrassing for Mueller. It would show that his lead investigator hated Donald Trump, that his girlfriend hated Donald Trump, that they had a plan to defeat him, then they had a plan that they called an insurance policy to get him out of the presidency. And, really, that’s the basis for Mueller’s investigation.

Mueller lost [the text messages]. The Justice Department says it was a clerical error. Could you imagine if you or I were under investigation and our business records all disappeared by a clerical error? You’d have to come visit me in jail, John. … What they get away with is outrageous. They go after people on little technicalities. This is a big technicality. And it happens to be a very relevant period. They have wiped out all of the text when Strzok said he was going to prevent Trump from being president or get him removed and Page, his girlfriend, when they were working for Mueller. I think they should be investigated for that.