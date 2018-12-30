GOP Rep. Costello: Would Be ‘Healthy’ for a Republican to Primary Trump in 2020

Outgoing Rep. Ryan Costello (R-PA) on Sunday’s “Kasie DC” suggested it would be “healthy” for a Republican to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

“I would echo the sentiments of Senator [Jeff] Flake and [Bob] Corker that we should have a battle of ideas,” Costello told the MSNBC host.

“So, you think there should be a primary?” Hunt asked.

“Yeah, I do,” Costello replied. “I think it’s healthy. And let it play out. But, I do think having someone speak on the free trade issue, speak about civility, speak about the issues that I think we’ve kind of given to the Democrats. I mean, climate is an issue that I think we need to address and our party is not leaning in on that issue. So, we’re giving the Democrats an issue even though we may not agree with their solutions. So, I’d like to see some of the ideas and solutions the president is unwilling to embrace be brought up.”

