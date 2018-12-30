Jeffries on Wall: Dems Will Not Pay Trump’s ‘Ransom Note’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Democrats would not give President Donald Trump funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Jeffries said, “At its core, our responsibility in government is to manage public money. We can either manage it efficiently or we can waste taxpayer dollars. And what Donald Trump and the Republicans want to do is waste $5 billion in taxpayer money on an ineffective, medieval border wall that is a 5th century solution to a 21st century problem.”

He continued, “Yes, we need comprehensive immigration reform. Yes, we need to enhance border security. But we are not willing to pay $2.5 billion or $5 billion and wasting taxpayer dollars on a ransom note because Donald Trump decided that he was going to shut down the government and hold the American people hostage. That’s unreasonable.”

