Jerry Brown: Climate Change Is an ‘Enemy’ as Devastating as ‘Nazis’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. Jerry Brown (D-CA) said climate change was “very much devastating in a similar way” as Nazis were during World War II.

Brown said, “We need more rapid transit. We need trains. We need more efficient cars. We need all of that, and that’s why this climate change is not just adapting, it’s inventing new technology. Instead of complaining about the Chinese putting all their money into batteries and artificial intelligence and new kind of cars we have to put more money in America.”

He added, “So instead of worrying about tariffs, I’d like to see the president and the Congress invest tens of billions in renewable energy and more efficient batteries to get us off fossil fuel as quickly as we can. I would point to the fact that it took Roosevelt many, many years to get America willing to go into World War II and fight the Nazis. We have an enemy, though different, but perhaps very much devastating in a similar way and we have to fight climate change, and the president has got to lead on that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN