Lindsey Graham: Obama’s Excuse for Iraq Troop Pullout ‘Is a Bunch of Bullsh-t’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called former President Barack Obama’s reasons for pulling U.S. troop out of Iraq in 2011 “a bunch of bullshit.”

Partial transcript as follows:

BASH: If ISIS reconstitutes itself after the U.S. leaves, does President Trump bear responsibility?

GRAHAM: Number one, everything we’re dealing with today falls on Obama’s watch. He is the one who withdrew from Iraq in 2011 —

BASH: He did it because there was the forces agreement in Iraq, right?

GRAHAM: No. That’s a bunch of bullshit. Pardon my French. That’s an absolute lie. Obama wanted to get to zero. He got to zero. In 2011 I said I hope the president is right but I fear this decision will come back to haunt us. ISIS came about as a result to withdrawal from Iraq.