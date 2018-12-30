McChrystal: I Think Trump Is Immoral, ‘I Don’t Think He Tells the Truth’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal called President Trump “immoral” after saying he would decline an invitation to join the Trump administration.

Partial transcript as follows:

RADDATZ: If you were asked to join the Trump administration, what would you say?

MCCHRYSTAL: I would say no. I think it’s important for me to work for people I think are basically honest, who tell the truth as best they know it.

RADDATZ: You think he’s a liar?

MCCHRYSTAL: I don’t think he tells the truth.

RADDATZ: Is Trump immoral in your view?

MCCHRYSTAL: I think he is.