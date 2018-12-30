Shelby: Nobody Wins in a Shutdown, ‘We Kind of Look Silly’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) said the government shutdown made lawmakers look “silly.”

Shelby said, “Our negotiations are at an impasse at the moment. I wish it were not so. We’ve got to move away from the blame game of blaming the president, blaming the Democrats, Pelosi, Schumer and others, and get back to doing what we’re sent there to do, fund the government.”

He added, “It’s a question when do we get off the blame game and we get to serious negotiations. At the end of the day, all of this will end—we don’t know when—in negotiations. It’s not a question of who wins or loses. Nobody’s gonna win this kind of game. Nobody wins in a shutdown. We all lose and we kind of look silly.”

