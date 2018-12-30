Terry McAuliffe: Trump Is ‘an Angry, Emotional, Unstable Man Sitting in the White House’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) called President Donald Trump “an angry, emotional, unstable man sitting in the White House.”

Discussing the government shutdown, McAuliffe said, “The Democrats should not give an inch on this. Donald Trump owns this. He has been in the White House. He has been isolated. He is too emotional. He is too unstable. And he has now forced people to go through the holidays without a paycheck. Contrary to what some Republicans believe, people need that paycheck, not only for gifts for the holiday season, for putting food on the table. They have to pay rent. They have caused such problems for 800,000 Americans, people who go to work for this federal government, believe in our federal government and Donald Trump, because of his tricks and Republican radio hosts pushing him, challenging his manhood, he has caused so many problems for so many people in this country. He is an angry, emotional, unstable man sitting in the White House.”

