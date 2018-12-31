Border Patrol Agent: ‘We Are Being Overwhelmed’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” San Diego Sector Deputy Chief Border Patrol Agent Roy Villareal stated that the situation on the border is “unprecedented.” He added that the Border Patrol is “overwhelmed with migrants, principally, family units and children, and then people that are from countries other than Mexico.”

Villareal said, “The situation at the border is unprecedented. In my 30 years of working for the Border Patrol, I’ve never witnessed the situation that we’re faced with today. We are being overwhelmed with migrants, principally, family units and children, and then people that are from countries other than Mexico. In the first time in the Border Patrol’s history, the majority of our arrests are what we call other than Mexican nationals, people from China, Bangladesh, India, and then of course, Central America.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett