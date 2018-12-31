CNN’s Camerota on Trump: ‘How Can Anyone Negotiate When This Wall Is a Moving Target?’

Monday, CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota discussed the continued partial government shutdown, asking how it is possible to negotiate with President Donald Trump for a border wall because “he has lost track of what he’s asking for with his wall.”

Camerota noted Trump’s previous statements on what he wanted for a wall, calling it a “moving target.”

“I have been off work for a week, OK, and I can’t begin to tell you all how from outside the news cycle, looking in, how different it looks and how, in some ways, absurd this shutdown looks, this impasse looks,” Camerota told Real Clear Politics associate editor A.B. Stoddard. “I had lost track of what exactly the president was asking for with his wall, so I went back in time to see what it was he was asking for, and realized the president has lost track of what he’s asking for with his wall.”

She continued, “So, A.B., here’s where it started. When he was campaigning, the president, back then, Donald Trump said he wanted 1,000 miles of a concrete wall. OK? Then he said later it was going to be solid concrete from the ground to 32 feet high. Then he changed it to 700 to 800 miles. Then he changed it to ‘No, actually all we need are artistically designed steel slats, no more concrete wall.’ Then he said it has to be between 500 and 550 miles. A.B., how can anyone negotiate when this wall is a moving target?”

