GOP Rep. Costello: Trump ‘Backed Himself Into a Corner’ – He’s Not Getting $5 Billion for Wall

On Monday’s “CNN Right Now,” Representative Ryan Costello (R-PA) stated that President Trump’s position on the government shutdown, to the degree anyone can figure out what it is, “has been unreasonable,” the president isn’t getting $5 billion for wall funding, and he has “backed himself into a corner.”

Costello said, “Well, the president’s position has been unreasonable, to the extent that somebody can understand what his specific position is. He’s not going to get $5 billion for a wall. And the most mysterious, unexplainable part in all of this, is why the president decided that he’d rather deal with House Democrats than House Republicans in order to avert, or get his way out of a government shutdown.”

He continued, “I think the president has backed himself into a corner. He owns this shutdown. He said it was going to be his shutdown, and he has not provided clarity on what he would agree to.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett