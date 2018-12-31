GOP Rep. Dent on Warren 2020 Announcement: ‘This Is a Total Gift to President Trump’

Monday, Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) reacted on CNN’s “New Day” to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) announcing plans to form an exploratory committee for a run for president in 2020.

Dent said Warren’s decision “is a total gift to President Trump,” who has been a harsh critic of Warren.

“This is the candidate he clearly wants,” Dent stated. “My own view is that Democrats want a new generation of leadership. That’s always been my view. They’re looking at somebody like a Kamala Harris, a Beto O’Rourke or Cory Booker. I think that’s where they want to go. But Elizabeth brings other baggage to the table as well. I’ve been critical of my own party at times for some of these nativist, isolationist, protectionist, inclinations or social intolerance, but Elizabeth Warren brings to the table all of the things that I think much of what red state America dislikes: this war with industrial and agricultural America that too many Democrats are engaged in.”

He continued, “I mean, she’s very clear. She doesn’t like the financial services industry, she doesn’t like the pharmaceutical industry, she doesn’t like the insurance industry, she doesn’t like any of these industries where, frankly, my former constituents worked, and I think this is going to be a big problem for Democrats if they nominate someone like her. There are going to be a lot of Trump-leery Republicans and independents who are looking for an alternative … they’ll say, ‘But I can’t do that.’ This is a gift to Donald Trump.”

