During its New Year’s coverage, CNN aired celebrities’ New Year’s resolutions.

Actress and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Jane Curtin vowed to ensure “the Republican Party dies” in 2019.

“My New Year’s resolution is to make sure that the Republican Party dies,” Curtin said before giving a menacing glare at the camera.

Lena Dunham also shared her resolution, which is “to kiss more gay men on the lips consensually.”

