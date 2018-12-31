Warren: ‘I’m in This Fight All the Way’ – ‘Going to Build a Grassroots Campaign’

While speaking to reporters after announcing she would form an exploratory committee to run for president in 2020 on Monday, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that she is “in this fight all the way” and is “going to build a grassroots campaign.”

Warren said, “I never thought I would run for anything, ever, in my life, but America’s middle class is getting hollowed out, and opportunity for too many of our young people is shrinking. So, I’m in this fight all the way. … I’m going to build a grassroots campaign. It’s already got people from all across this country who are going to be part of it, and together, we’re going to make change. And if people out there see it and want to be part of it, I hope they go to elizabethwarren.com and join us. Because this is how we’re going to build the movement that will change America.”

